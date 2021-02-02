Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $300.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $302.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $380.00.

1/21/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $388.00 to $400.00.

1/13/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $307.00 to $412.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Deckers Outdoor is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $315.00 to $346.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $299.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $336.32.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total transaction of $3,760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,415 shares of company stock valued at $21,941,025 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

