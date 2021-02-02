WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Update

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS WBSI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. WebSafety has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

WebSafety Company Profile

WebSafety, Inc provides mobile device software solutions. The WebSafety software and apps allow parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities. These include mobile device, Apps downloaded, SMS messaging, Websites visited, device location throughout the day, geo fencing, posting to social networks, and curfew.

