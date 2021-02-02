WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Short Interest Update

WebSafety, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS WBSI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. WebSafety has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $6.11.
WebSafety Company Profile
