Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.6% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after buying an additional 1,047,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,746,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $69.50. 10,522,996 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.