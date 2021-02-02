Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. salesforce.com makes up about 0.3% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,792 shares of company stock valued at $17,080,192 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.28. 284,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

