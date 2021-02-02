Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 9,857 Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.38. 176,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,867,913. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.