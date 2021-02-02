WAX Market Capitalization Tops $59.03 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $59.03 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000221 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 112.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044211 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,731,223,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,506,444,136 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

