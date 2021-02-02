Waves Trading Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $7.00 or 0.00020868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market cap of $729.30 million and $106.65 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010302 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,220,604 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

