Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.99. 399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.32. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $114,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,633.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $444,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,399 shares of company stock worth $11,404,163 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 55.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $243,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

