Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.52. Waters also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.32-9.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.83.

NYSE:WAT traded up $26.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.11. 10,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,178. Waters has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $276.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.66.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

