Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $298.47

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $298.47 and last traded at $296.19, with a volume of 5733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.81.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.66.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

