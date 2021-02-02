Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.89. 36,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,664. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.