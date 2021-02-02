Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post sales of $3.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $15.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.55 billion to $17.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.19. 5,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,664. The stock has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Waste Management by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 137,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 32,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.0% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

