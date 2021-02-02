Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives $23.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,954,000 after purchasing an additional 942,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

