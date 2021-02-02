Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.51. The firm has a market cap of $400.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

