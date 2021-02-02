Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 404,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart stock opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $394.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

