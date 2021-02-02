Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 16.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Walmart by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 487,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Walmart by 170.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 106,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

