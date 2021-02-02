Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

