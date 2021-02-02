VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.66. VYNE Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 302,152 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,219,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VYNE. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $431.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

