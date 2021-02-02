VULCANO (VULC) Achieves Market Cap of $85,068.12

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $85,068.12 and $1.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VULCANO has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About VULCANO

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

