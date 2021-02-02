Vor Biopharma Inc. Prices IPO at $16.00-$18.00 Per Share (VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) is planning to raise $150 million in an IPO on Friday, February 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,800,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share.

Vor Biopharma Inc. has a market cap of $588.9 million.

Goldman Sachs, Evercore ISI, Barclays and Stifel served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Vor Biopharma Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “The mission of Vor Biopharma is to develop transformative treatments for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. We are a clinical-stage cell therapy company combining a novel patient engineering approach with targeted therapies to provide a single company solution for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. For many patients, the only way to achieve durable remission or a cure is through hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). Despite undergoing HSCT, approximately 40% of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients relapse and face an extremely poor prognosis, with two-year survival rates of less than 20%. We are developing our lead eHSC product candidate, VOR33, and our companion therapeutic, VCAR33, which together, we believe, have the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for AML and other hematological malignancies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved our Investigational New Drug (IND) application for VOR33 in January 2021, and we intend to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1/2a trial of VOR33 in AML patients in combination with Mylotarg, an FDA-approved CD33-directed therapy owned by Pfizer, in the first half of 2021. We expect initial data from this trial to be reported in late 2021 or in the first half of 2022. We use gene editing to remove cancer drug targets from healthy cells to protect the patient’s bone marrow from the toxicity of the cancer treatment. VOR33 consists of hematopoietic stem cells that are engineered to lack the CD33 protein; this is a cell therapy candidate intended to replace the standard of care in hematopoietic stem cell transplant settings for patients with AML who are at high-risk for relapse. “.

Vor Biopharma Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 76 employees. The company is located at 100 Cambridgepark Drive Suite 400 Cambridge, Massachusetts 02140 and can be reached via phone at (617) 655-6580.

