Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) (LON:VGAS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.36

Shares of Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) (LON:VGAS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and traded as high as $24.90. Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 5,364 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £18.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.78.

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil, gas, condensate, and liquid petroleum gas in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,166 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye and Dobrinskoye license located in the Volgograd region; and Urozhainoye-2 license located in the Saratov region, as well as Muradymosky.

