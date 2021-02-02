Vodi X Trading 31.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Vodi X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vodi X has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar. Vodi X has a market cap of $391,485.49 and $483.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00825109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,702.94 or 0.04877400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00036506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014671 BTC.

About Vodi X

Vodi X is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

