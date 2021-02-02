Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) rose 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 1,399,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,347,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

VSTO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. CL King upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.39 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 359,618 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 167,447 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

