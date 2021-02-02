Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $110,874,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.62.
Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
