Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.1% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.38. The company has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

