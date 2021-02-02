Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.43

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.43 and last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 61501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after buying an additional 32,935,191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after buying an additional 4,275,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after buying an additional 1,430,271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,891,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after buying an additional 165,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,776,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

