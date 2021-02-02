Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.31.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $261.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

