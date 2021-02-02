Violich Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,754 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UNH opened at $334.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $316.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $346.93 and a 200-day moving average of $327.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

