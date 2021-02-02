Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $70.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

