Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 1,073,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,291,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vinco Ventures stock. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vinco Ventures as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

