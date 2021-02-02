Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 1,073,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,291,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.60.
Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.
About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)
Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.
Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.