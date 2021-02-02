VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.48 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $27.55 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00065639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.99 or 0.00832447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.14 or 0.04880382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00015063 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

