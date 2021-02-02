VIBE (VIBE) Market Capitalization Tops $7.70 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.04 or 0.00843874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006062 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00048692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,706.47 or 0.04783593 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00036580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014986 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

