Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VIAV. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $85,921.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,297.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

