Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) to Raise $150 Million in IPO

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) plans to raise $150 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, February 10th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,500,000 shares at $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Viant Technology Inc. generated $160.8 million in revenue and $13.2 million in net income. Viant Technology Inc. has a market cap of $978.8 million.

BofA Securities and UBS Investment Bank served as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Needham & Co. and Raymond James were co-managers.

Viant Technology Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an advertising software company. Our software enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the advertising buying process. Programmatic advertising is rapidly taking market share from traditional ad sales channels, which require more staffing, offer less transparency and involve higher costs to buyers. Our demand side platform (“DSP”), Adelphic, is an enterprise software platform that is used by marketers and their advertising agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their advertising across most channels. Through our technology, a marketer can easily buy ads on desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. “.

Viant Technology Inc. was founded in 1999 and has 282 employees. The company is located at 2722 Michelson Drive, Suite 100 Irvine, CA 92612 and can be reached via phone at (949) 861-8888.

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.