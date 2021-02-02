ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $52.33 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.