ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.35.
Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $52.33 on Monday. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after buying an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.
About ViacomCBS
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
Recommended Story: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.