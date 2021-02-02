Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $250.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $257.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRTX. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.69.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $231.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.95 and its 200 day moving average is $246.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,562 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 779,539 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after acquiring an additional 221,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 464,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,471,000 after acquiring an additional 211,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

