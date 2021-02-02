Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $284.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $302.00 to $284.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.54.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $12.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.15. The company had a trading volume of 98,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.20.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,443,000 after acquiring an additional 86,724 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,071,000 after acquiring an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,614,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,390,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,294,000 after acquiring an additional 204,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

