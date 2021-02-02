Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.
VRTX opened at $227.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.
In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.
