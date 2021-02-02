Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

VRTX opened at $227.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

