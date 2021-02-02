Veros (VRS) Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 39.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Veros has a market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $307,135.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veros has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.78 or 0.00024702 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00067825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.74 or 0.00848662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00048426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.31 or 0.04824454 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

Veros (CRYPTO:VRS) is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

