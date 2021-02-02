Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report $32.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.81 billion to $33.71 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $31.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.92 billion to $136.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $135.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.56 billion to $140.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verizon Communications.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.
