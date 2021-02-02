Veritex Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%.

VBTX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

VBTX opened at $26.12 on Monday. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veritex by 270.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at $265,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 62.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 35.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at $12,334,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

