VeraBank N.A. Sells 183 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

VeraBank N.A. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 224,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $1,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

