VeraBank N.A. Has $220,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 30.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.4% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

