VeraBank N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,740,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 82,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

GOOG stock opened at $1,901.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,781.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,646.65.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,475. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

