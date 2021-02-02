Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Up 43.3% in January

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 301,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
VERO stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Venus Concept Company Profile
Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.
