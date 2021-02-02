Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Up 43.3% in January

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,600 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 301,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VERO stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $77.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.62. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.46 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 104.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERO shares. Oppenheimer raised Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Venus Concept in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

