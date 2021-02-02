Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 104.71% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.46 million.

Several analysts recently commented on VERO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 28,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,408. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 53,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

