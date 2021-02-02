Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,724 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

