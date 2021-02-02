Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 735 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $213.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day moving average is $196.93. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $219.09.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

