Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 108,623 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,623 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of TLT opened at $152.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day moving average is $157.61. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

