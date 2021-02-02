Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Relx in the third quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Relx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

